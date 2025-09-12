Mirai Overseas Review: What Audiences Abroad Are Saying About Teja Sajja's Fantasy Action-Adventure Film

Mirai Overseas Review: The Telugu fantasy action-adventure film Mirai began its international rollout on September 11, a day before its release in India. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead, the film had its first set of screenings in North America, where audiences got an early look before its wider theatrical opening on September 12, 2025.

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai, also promoted as Mirāi: Super Yodha, has been produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The ensemble cast includes Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram.

Early Responses from Overseas Audiences

With premieres held across multiple cities in the United States, early viewers have already started posting their reactions online. Much of the discussion has been concentrated on X (formerly Twitter), where moviegoers often share quick impressions immediately after a screening. While detailed reviews from mainstream critics are expected to follow in the coming hours and days, the initial wave of responses from the general public is providing a first glimpse into how the film is being received outside India. Some of the initial overseas reactions are highlighted below.

Story and Setup

Mirai follows the journey of a street-smart young man who discovers that he alone has the power to stop a destructive force from obtaining nine sacred books linked to King Ashoka. The film combines fantasy-driven storytelling with action-adventure elements, framed around the protagonist's discovery of his place in a cosmic struggle.

Behind the Film

The project brings together an extensive technical crew. Along with direction, Karthik Gattamneni has also handled cinematography, while the editing has been done by National Award winner Sreekar Prasad. Music for the film is composed by Gowra Hari. A large stunt team, including action choreographers from India and abroad, has contributed to the film's fight sequences. The visual effects work has been supervised by Ramji Dott, with multiple teams involved in creating the film's fantasy backdrop.

Looking Ahead

With the overseas premieres setting the stage, all eyes are now on how Mirai will perform once it opens widely across India and other markets on September 12. The early international audience feedback offers an initial sense of what to expect, but the film's full reception will be clearer as it reaches larger viewership in the coming days.