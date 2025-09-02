Mirai Poster Out: Makers Revealed Shriya Saran’s Poster From The Pan-India Spectacle Starring Teja Sajja

Ever since the trailer of Teja Sajja's Mirai has been dropped, it has taken everyone by storm, as it promises a visual thunderstorm on the big screen. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory, Mirai is an action-packed epic fusing Itihaasa with explosive spectacle that is ready to roars into theatres on 12th September 2025.

With 10 days left for the film to release, the makers revealed the poster of Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran as AMBIKA from the epic world of #MIRAI

10 DAYS TO GO 🔥

GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 12th SEPTEMBER🥷 "

Recently, the actor Manoj Manchu also showed the trailer to Rajinikanth, who applauded the maker's vision and execution. Sharing the picture on his Twitter, Manoj wrote, "#Heartfelt thanks to Superstar @rajinikanth for watching the #Mirai trailer and praising us. I congratulate my dear brother @Siva_Kartikeyan on the grand success of #Madrasi. Deepest thanks to the people of Tamil Nadu who continue to support, and to the media friends. #Mirai #BlackSword @agscinemas @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @onlynikil"

The trailer of Mirai introduces the audience to a new universe, an epic battleground where good faces off against evil in its fiercest form. Manchu Manoj's menacing antagonist sets the stage for an electrifying face-off with Teja Sajja, who emerges as the fearless Super Yodha.

Alongside Teja Sajja, the trailer introduces power packed characters played by Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram,Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak while revealing the extraordinary world the makers have meticulously crafted. Every frame showcases world-class VFX, grand scale, and detailing, promising a cinematic saga unlike anything Indian audiences have seen.

With Gowra Hari's electrifying score amplifying the drama and visuals that push technical boundaries, Mirai positions itself as a bold new chapter for Indian cinema.

