Mirai Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends: Budget Recovery On Way! Check Today's Report Of Teja's Film

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends: Mirai is now inching closer to the 60-crore mark. Will it hit the milestone today? There's a fair chance. Despite experiencing a noticeable dip in box office collections since Monday, Teja Sajja's film has still managed to earn 6 crores or more on both days so far. The big question now is: will Wednesday hold steady or fall short of expectations? Let's take a look at today's box office report for Mirai.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 5

On Tuesday, Mirai saw a slight fall at the box office. It saw a dip of 6.25%, grossing Rs. 6 crores on day 5 (Tuesday). This made the total box office collection (net) of Mirai stand at Rs. 57 crores, with 10.95 crores in Hindi, 44.99 crores in Telugu and rest in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 6 Early Trends

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 2.1 crores so far at the box office on Day 6 (Wednesday) as of 6 pm. This makes the overall collection of Mirai stand at Rs. 59.1 crores as of today's early trends.

Mirai Box Office Collection

Day 1 (Friday)- Rs. 13.00 Cr

Day 2 (Saturday)- Rs. 15.00 Cr

Day 3 (Sunday)- Rs. 16.60 Cr

Day 4 (Monday)- Rs. 6.40 Cr

Day 5 (Tuesday)- Rs. 6.00 Cr

Day 6 (Wednesday)- Rs. 2.1 Cr (as of 6 pm)

Total- Rs. 59.1 Cr (early trends)

According to Filmibeat, Mirai has been made on an estimated budget of around Rs. 60 crore, which includes production and promotional costs. The film features high-quality VFX, intense action sequences, and a futuristic setup, all of which contributed significantly to the overall budget. Starring Teja Sajja in the lead role, the movie marks a bold step in the Indian superhero genre. Given its ambitious scale and visual appeal, the makers aimed to deliver a theatrical experience that could compete with big-budget international films. The film's strong opening at the box office suggests that it may recover its costs soon.