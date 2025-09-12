Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: Teja Sajja's Film Earns 50% Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu So Far

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates: Mirai hit theatres with sky-high expectations, thanks to its ambitious fantasy action premise and strong buzz from fans. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by People Media Factory, the film boasts a talented ensemble including Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and Ritika Nayak. Made on a reported budget of Rs. 60 crores, it combines mythological elements, high‑end VFX, and a story about a warrior charged with safeguarding nine sacred scriptures that can turn mortals into deities. With Day 1 box office numbers starting to come in, here's a look at how Mirai is performing at the box office (early trends):

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, Mirai has grossed Rs. 6.03 crores at the box office on Day 1 (Friday) as of 6 PM. The big question now is, can the Telugu film surpass Hari Hara Veera Mallu's Day 1 collection? For context, Hari Hara Veera Mallu earned Rs. 12.75 crores at the India net box office on its opening day (Wednesday). Since evening and night shows usually bring a surge in collections, there's a possibility that Mirai could double its current earnings by the end of the day. If that happens, it might just overtake Hari Hara Veera Mallu. However, it's wise to keep expectations in check and wait for the final numbers to roll in.

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1 (Hindi) Prediction

Not only in Telugu, but Mirai is expected to do wonders at the Hindi box office too. As per Filmibeat's report, Mirai might beat Teja Sajja's previous film HanuMan at the Hindi box office. It is speculated that Mirai will earn somewhere around 1.5 to 2 crores on Day 1 (Friday) at the Hindi box office. Well, HanuMan has grossed Rs. 2.1 crores at the Hindi box office. Let us further wait for the day to end and the final report to arrive.

Mirai is a Telugu fantasy action film that follows the journey of a young warrior, played by Teja Sajja, who is destined to protect nine sacred scriptures capable of turning mortals into gods. Set in a futuristic world with mythological undertones, the film blends ancient lore with modern technology, creating a visually rich and emotionally charged narrative.