Mirai Trailer Out: Teja Sajja’s Trailer Promises Thunderous Clash of Good vs Evil

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated trailer of Teja Sajja's Mirai is here and it promises nothing less than a visual thunderstorm on the big screen. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory and Karan Johar's Dharma has come board for North market, Mirai is an action-packed epic fusing Itihaasa with explosive spectacle. The film roars into theatres on 12th September 2025.

The trailer transports audiences into a new universe - an epic battleground where good faces off against evil in its fiercest form. Manchu Manoj's menacing antagonist sets the stage for an electrifying face-off with Teja Sajja, who emerges as the fearless Super Yodha.

Alongside Teja Sajja, the trailer introduces power packed characters played by Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram,Shriya Saran and Ritika Nayak while revealing the extraordinary world the makers have meticulously crafted. Every frame showcases world-class VFX, grand scale, and detailing, promising a cinematic saga unlike anything Indian audiences have seen.

With Gowra Hari's electrifying score amplifying the drama and visuals that push technical boundaries, Mirai positions itself as a bold new chapter for Indian cinema.

Starring the charismatic Teja Sajja, who delivered the 2024 pan-India blockbuster HanuMan, the film is helmed by visionary director Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad. With Karan Johar's Dharma Productions partnering for the Hindi-speaking markets, Mirai is set to release on 12th September 2025