Mirai Trailer Release Date: Teja Sajja-Manchu Manoj Starrer Action-Adventure Film Trailer Update Revealed

Mirai Trailer Release Date: The makers of Mirai, the upcoming action-adventure film starring Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj, have officially announced the release dates for its trailer and theatrical debut. According to a social media post by People Media Factory, the trailer will premiere on August 28, 2025, followed by the film's worldwide release on September 12, 2025. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 5, but it has now been rescheduled to September 12.

Mirai is being directed by Karthik Gattamneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad along with Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The project is being pitched as a large-scale production that blends action and fantasy elements, with Teja Sajja playing the lead role. The ensemble cast also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu, along with Rajendranath Zutshi, Pawan Chopra, and Tanja Keller.

The newly released poster highlights the conflict at the core of the film, portraying Teja Sajja and Manchu Manoj facing each other in combat. Sajja's character is depicted wielding a glowing staff, while Manchu Manoj appears armed with a dark sword. The visual emphasizes the duel between the two central figures, suggesting a narrative centered on power struggles and high-stakes battles.

Trailer launch to offer first full glimpse of Mirai's action-adventure world

The film's music and lyrics are composed by GowraHari. Production has been underway for several months, with the team previously releasing a teaser on June 6, 2025; the song Vibe Undi Lyrical on July 26, 2025; and Behind-the-Scenes Part 1: Becoming Super Yodha on August 23, 2025, gradually building anticipation around the project. The film is expected to be screened across India and internationally in both 2D and 3D formats.

With the trailer releasing on August 28, audiences will get a more detailed look at the narrative, characters, and scale of the production. Until then, the promotional material released so far, including the teaser, song, BTS video, and posters, has offered glimpses into the film's visual style and tone, setting the stage for what is being described as an ambitious entry into the action-adventure genre.