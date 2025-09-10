Mirai USA Advance Booking Day 1: Teja Sajja's Film Eyes MASSIVE International Opening; Will It Beat HanuMan?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@tejasajja123

Mirai Advance Booking Day 1 Update (USA): After the humongous success of HanuMan, Teja Sajja is all set to return to the big screen with yet another high-concept superhero film - Mirai. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film has been generating massive buzz ever since its announcement, trending across social media platforms for all the right reasons.

From the title reveal to the first-look poster, every update surrounding Mirai has added fuel to the hype. The visuals promise a fresh take on the superhero genre, with cutting-edge VFX, sleek action design, and a character-driven narrative that blends Indian mythology with futuristic storytelling. Fans are beyond excited, and the anticipation is soaring with each passing day.

Mirai Budget, OTT Streaming Platform Updates, Release Date & More

Teja Sajja, who became a household name after the HanuMan phenomenon, seems to be carving his niche as Telugu cinema's very own superhero icon. With Mirai, he's expected to push the boundaries even further - both in terms of performance and spectacle. The film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on September 12, 2025, and is poised to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

Co-starring Manchu Kumar, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran and Jagapathy Babu among others, Mirai ('Super Yodha' in Hindi) has been mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 60 cr, Teja told IANS.

According to Telugu 123, the post-theatrical digital rights of Teja Sajja's upcoming Telugu-language superhero action fantasy film, Mirai, have already been sold to JioHotstar. That means Mirai will have its OTT release on JioHotstar after its theatrical run.

Mirai Tickets Advance Booking Day 1 Update - USA (2 Days To Go)

Backed by a strong technical team, an original storyline, and an already buzzing fanbase, Mirai is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2025. If the early glimpses are anything to go by, audiences are in for a cinematic experience that's bold, immersive, and path-breaking.

According to Venky Box Office's official Twitter page, the USA pre-sales report is looking quite strong, eying a strong international opening on Friday. According to the Twitter (X) post, Teja Sajja's Mirai, which still has two days to go for its grand theatrical premiere, has already sold 6,256 tickets in 219 locations, crossing $110,629 (over 97 lakhs INR approx.).

Mirai USA Pre-Sales Collection: Will It Beat HanuMan?

The USA advance booking is expected to witness a massive jump tomorrow, along with the Canada pre-sales collection. Will it be able to surpass HanuMan's (2024) opening day collection in the USA?

As per a Koimoi report, Teja Sajja's 2024 superhero film HanuMan had grossed around $386K for its North American box office advance booking, three times more than Mirai's current USA pre-sales report. It seems to be extremely tough for Mirai to beat HanuMan's USA pre-sales record, but not impossible.

Stay tuned to Filmibeat for more updates!