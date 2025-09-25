Mirai Week 2 Box Office Early Updates: Teja Sajja's Film Overshadowed by They Call Him OG? Check Report

Mirai Box Office Collection Week 2 Early Updates: Mirai's box office collection has been hit hard by the Telugu film They Call Him OG. Thankfully, today marks two weeks since Mirai's release, and despite the stiff competition, the film has managed to hold its ground. It has done a pretty good job at the box office, showing consistent performance over the weekdays and holding steady in select regions. Here's a look at the Week 2 early box office updates for Mirai and how it's faring in comparison to the new releases.

Mirai Box Office Collection Week 2 Early Updates

Mirai has hit the lowest point today. So far, the movie has only managed to gross Rs. 0.2 crores at the box office as of 5.30 pm. This makes the overall week 2 box office collection of Mirai stand at Rs. 84.25 (as per today's early trends).

Is This The End For Mirai's Box Office?

It seems like with the release of They Call Him OG, Mirai will definitely hit the bottom line. The movie is expected to struggle in week 3. But thankfully, Mirai has already grossed more than the invested amount, both at net box office and worldwide. Therefore, Mirai is already a hit when it comes to numbers.

Mirai Budget

Despite being a high-concept sci-fi action film, Mirai was reportedly made on a relatively tight budget of around Rs. 60 crore. According to a report by Filmibeat, this figure includes production, VFX, and promotional costs, making it a bold move for a genre that's rarely explored in Indian cinema at this scale. What's even more impressive is how the team managed to deliver sleek visuals and engaging worldbuilding without crossing the typical big-budget threshold. The makers have clearly maximized every rupee, proving that ambition doesn't always need a Rs. 200 crore price tag to shine on screen.