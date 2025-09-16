Mirai Worldwide Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja's Fantasy Action Film Grosses ₹91.45 Crore In Four Days

Mirai Worldwide Box Office Collection: The Telugu fantasy action-adventure film Mirai has posted strong numbers in its initial four days, crossing the ₹90 crore mark at the worldwide box office. According to its production house, People Media Factory, the film grossed ₹91.45 crore during this period.

The update was shared by the banner through a social media announcement, which described the film's box office performance as part of a "blazing run." Released globally on September 12, 2025, Mirai is being positioned as one of the more ambitious Telugu releases of the year, both in terms of scale and production design.

Mirai Combines Mythology, Action, and Visual Effects

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, who also handled the cinematography, the film is written by Gattamneni in collaboration with Manibabu Karanam. The project is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

Mirai features Teja Sajja in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. The story follows Vedha Prajapati, an orphan who makes a living through pickpocketing until an encounter with a wandering ascetic changes the course of his life. He becomes connected to an ancient prophecy revolving around nine scriptures said to have been commissioned by Emperor Ashoka after the Kalinga War. The narrative pits him against the rise of a violent faction called the Black Sword, linking his personal journey to a larger mythological mystery.

The film's production involved extensive action choreography and visual effects work, with contributions from multiple stunt coordinators, VFX teams, and art designers. The music is composed by Gowra Hari, while National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad oversaw the editing.

Given the opening figures, Mirai has secured a solid start at the box office.The performance across domestic and overseas markets will be closely tracked as the film continues through its opening week in theaters.

While it remains to be seen how the numbers are sustained over the coming days, the early response indicates that Mirai has managed to draw significant attention within its opening run.