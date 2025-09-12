Mirai X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj's Fantasy Action Film

Mirai X Review: The Telugu fantasy action-adventure Mirai officially released in cinemas on September 12, 2025, after generating strong buzz ahead of its premiere. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film had advance screenings ahead of the worldwide rollout, which helped build momentum on social media platforms.

Starring Teja Sajja in the lead, Mirai is also marketed as Mirāi: Super Yodha. The cast features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram. The production is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner.

First Reactions on X

Now that the film has opened to audiences, reactions are steadily appearing online, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Early posts reflect a wide range of opinions as viewers share their initial impressions after catching the first shows. While detailed reviews from critics are still awaited, these online discussions are providing an early sense of how the film is being received by general audiences.

A number of users have pointed out the film's large-scale visual presentation and action-heavy sequences, while others have noted the way its story draws from mythological elements. As with most major releases, the conversation online is likely to grow in the coming days as more people attend screenings.

Story Overview

Mirai centers on a street-smart young man who learns that he is destined to stop a powerful enemy from obtaining nine sacred books linked to King Ashoka. His journey leads him into a larger-than-life struggle, revolving around his discovery of the cosmic 'power of Brahmand.' The film situates itself within the fantasy-adventure genre, blending mythical elements with contemporary cinematic action.

The Team Behind the Film

Alongside direction, Karthik Gattamneni has also handled cinematography. The editing has been done by National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad, while Gowra Hari has composed the music. The film has involved extensive stunt work, with contributions from multiple action choreographers, both Indian and international. Visual effects, a central component of the production, have been supervised by Ramji Dott with support from several VFX teams.

As Mirai begins its theatrical run, the focus will shift to how it performs with domestic and overseas audiences over the weekend. The initial reactions shared on X offer a preliminary snapshot, but a clearer picture of its reception will emerge as box office data and formal reviews start to appear in the days ahead.