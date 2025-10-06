Mithra Mandali Trailer Release Date & Time: Priyadarshi Starrer's Fun-Filled Glimpse Set To Arrive Soon

Mithra Mandali Trailer Release Date & Time: The makers of Mithra Mandali, an upcoming Telugu comedy-drama led by Priyadarshi, have officially announced the release schedule for the film's trailer. The trailer is set to premiere on October 7 at 11:07 AM, ahead of the film's theatrical release on October 16, 2025. The announcement, made through social media, came with the tagline "Sky's the limit for the fun and madness," signaling a lively tone consistent with the film's theme of friendship and chaos.

Written and directed by Vijayendar S, the film revolves around four friends played by Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, and Vishnu Oi, who share an unbreakable bond while navigating their modest lives. Their carefree existence takes a sharp turn when they become embroiled in a comic series of events involving a fiery politician and his rebellious daughter, setting the stage for a chain of misunderstandings, humor, and emotional turns.

Also Read Mirai OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Teja Sajja Starrer Fantasy Action Adventure Film Online

Mithra Mandali Crew and Cast Details

The cast also includes Niharika NM as an ambitious boxer, Vennela Kishore as a calm police officer, VTV Ganesh as a blustering political figure, and Satya as a mysterious law enforcement officer. The ensemble hints at a mix of humor and drama with heightened comic situations.

Bunny Vas is presenting the film under his new banner, BV Works, while Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala are producing it. Somaraju Penmatsa serves as co-producer, and Rajeev Kumar Rama is credited as the executive producer. The project is a collaboration between Sapta Aswa Media Works and Vyra Entertainments.

On the technical side, RR Dhruvan is composing the music, Siddharth SJ handles cinematography, and Peekay takes charge of editing. The production design is by Gandhi Nadikudikar, with costumes by Shilpa Tanguturu.

The teaser for Mithra Mandali, which was released on June 12, 2025, received attention for its quirky tone. With the trailer now ready to drop, audiences are looking forward to a clearer glimpse into the film's comic narrative and dynamic character interactions.

With its trailer launch imminent, Mithra Mandali is anticipated to draw audiences seeking lighthearted entertainment during the festive season.