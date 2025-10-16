Mithra Mandali X Review: What Viewers Think About Priyadarshi and Niharika's Movie

Mithra Mandali X Review: Mithra Mandali, written and directed by Vijayendar S, officially released on October 16, 2025. The film features Priyadarshi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, and Vishnu Oi as four middle-class friends navigating life with limited resources while trying to make the most of their camaraderie.

Niharika NM plays a spirited boxing aspirant, while Vennela Kishore appears as a mild-mannered police officer. VTV Ganesh takes on the role of a local politician with a rough edge, and Satya appears as a mysterious law enforcement officer. Bunny Vas presents the film under his new banner, BV Works, with Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala producing, and Somaraju Penmatsa co-producing.

The film revolves around a group of friends who get inadvertently entangled in a chaotic situation involving a fiery politician and his rebellious daughter, leading to a series of humorous events fueled by love and folly.

Audience Reactions

Following the release, social media platforms, especially X (formerly Twitter), have begun to capture early audience impressions. These initial reactions provide a glimpse into how viewers are responding. Some of the initial reactions are highlighted below.

Technical Details and Crew

The film's cinematography was handled by Siddharth SJ, with editing by Peekay. RR Dhruvan is credited with the music, while Gandhi Nadikudikar oversaw art direction and Shilpa Tanguturu designed the costumes. Executive production was managed by Rajeev Kumar Rama, with production control by Satya Sivakumar Kocherla. Sound mixing was completed by Gowri Shanker, and trailer editing was done by Karthikeyan Rohini. Digital marketing is managed by Housefull, and the audio rights are with Aditya Music.

As screenings continue today and in the coming days, more detailed audience reactions and box office updates are expected. For now, Mithra Mandali is drawing attention for its comedic take on friendship, love, and the unexpected messes that follow.