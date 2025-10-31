Mysaa: “I Love Doing Action Cinema And I’m Doing...” Rashmika On Staring In Her First Solo Lead Action Film

After a year filled with high-octane action and films that kept audiences glued to their seats, the excitement continues with Mysaa, starring the talented and gorgeous Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Even before its official announcement, the film has been making waves, largely due to Rashmika's striking new avatar and its gripping storyline. In Mysaa, we will also get to see Rashmika showcasing her flair for action.

On the occasion of Diwali, the makers unveiled a brand-new motion poster of Mysaa, showcasing Rashmika in a powerful silhouette. Recently, she expressed in an interview, that she loves to do action cinema. She said, "I love doing action cinema and I'm doing one right now. Mysaa."

Adding to the excitement, the makers revealed that a special glimpse of the film will be released soon as a treat for fans. Mysaa is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling cinematic experiences of the year.

The makers of Mysaa recently released a striking poster showcasing Rashmika Mandanna in a fierce new avatar. With a blood-streaked face, untamed hair, and a sword gripped tightly, she radiates raw intensity, instantly sparking excitement. Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, Mysaa is an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands, promising powerful visuals, a gripping story, and Rashmika's unforgettable performance.