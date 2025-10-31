Nara Rohith Wedding: Actor Marries Siree Lella In Hyderabad Amid Star-Studded Celebrations

Nara Rohith Weds Siree Lella: Hyderabad witnessed the wedding of actor Nara Rohith and his longtime partner Siree Lella on Thursday evening. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional Hindu-Telugu ceremony, attended by close family members, political figures, and members of the film fraternity, according to reports by TeluguCinema.

The wedding took place on an auspicious muhurtham, with festivities planned over four days that included the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, the main wedding event, as well as the grand reception. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari were present to bless the couple. Nara Lokesh, minister and cousin of the actor, reportedly played an active role in coordinating the celebrations.

From On-Screen Pairing to Real-Life Partners

Nara Rohith and Siree Lella's relationship traces back to their work together on the political drama Pratinidhi 2 (2024), where Siree played a lead role opposite Rohith. She returned to India after completing her master's degree in Australia and soon began auditioning for film roles, eventually landing the role that sparked both professional collaboration and a personal relationship with Rohith. The couple got engaged in Hyderabad on October 13, 2024, and waited over a year before formalizing their union.

Siree Lella hails from Daidapalem village in Gurajala Mandal, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. Her family later moved to Rentachintala, where her father, Nageshwar Rao, has been involved in farming for more than thirty years. Siree is the youngest of four sisters. Her eldest, Srilakshmi, works as an Anganwadi supervisor, while her second sister, Bhavani, lives in the United States. The third sister, Priyanka, resides in Hyderabad, where Siree settled upon returning from abroad.

Nara Rohith, who made his acting debut in 2009 with Baanam, has since appeared in films such as Solo, Prathinidhi, Rowdy Fellow, and Jyo Achyutananda. An alumnus of the New York Film Academy, he is also the nephew of Chandrababu Naidu. His wedding with Siree Lella marks a notable event in both political and entertainment circles.

The four-day celebrations in Hyderabad were described by sources as blending family traditions with contemporary wedding customs, drawing attention from both media and the public.