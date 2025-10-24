Netizens Excited For Prabhas’ Fauzi After Title Poster Release; Say, 'Another Winner For Rebel Star'

The biggest announcement of the year is here! Mythri Movie Makers are back with a blockbuster, starring the undisputed Pan-India superstar, Prabhas, in their next grand period drama, Fauzi. On the occasion of the star's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look poster and title of the film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The striking poster presents Prabhas in a fierce warrior avatar, radiating power, grit, and intensity. It has not only created a massive wave of excitement for the film worldwide but also taken social media by storm, with fans praising the epic reveal, sharing their admiration, and expressing their excitement for this highly anticipated cinematic spectacle.

A netizen wrote, "The Bravest Soldier 🪖 #FAUZI written a new chapter in the war. #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayPrabhas"

A fan tweeted, "Solid Poster 🔥💥 Looks like another winner for Rebel star #Prabhas. #Fauzi "

Another fan tweeted, "a BATTALION who fights alone #Fauzi #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #PrabhasHanu"

A fan's tweet read, "That Intensity in Eyes Prabhas in&as #Fauzi #Prabhas"

"Top Quality Posters !🔥#Prabhas #Fauzi #HappyBirthdayPrabhas," read a fan's tweet.

Prabhas is back in Fauzi, marking his return to period drama after the blockbuster Baahubali. The film promises an emotional and visually stunning cinematic experience, exploring heroism and courage from the hidden chapters of history.

Touted as Mythri Movie Makers' most ambitious project, the film brings together Prabhas, the makers of Pushpa, and Hanu Raghavapudi (Sita Ramam director), a collaboration called a "union of generations" in Indian cinema. With the tagline, "The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history," Fauzi showcases a forgotten legend of valor.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, known for hits like Pushpa, Uppena, and Dear Comrade, the studio is reportedly investing heavily to deliver stunning visuals and an immersive cinematic experience, making Fauzi one of their biggest projects yet.