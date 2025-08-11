NTR Calls His Fan Love “A Blessing From Previous Births” While Recalling His Debut Days

The Man of the Masses, NTR, is undoubtedly an exceptional talent who rules the hearts of millions. Known for his charismatic appeal and unbeatable on-screen charm, he never fails to leave fans in awe. His admirers continue to shower him with immense love and admiration, which was once again evident at the recent War 2 event in Hyderabad his home city as it sent fans into a frenzy. YRF chose Hyderabad as the location looking at the craze for NTR amongst fans

Hyderabad witnessed massive fan mania during NTR's visit to the city. Overwhelmed by the fans' reaction, the superstar also delivered a closing speech and said, "My career began 25 years ago with Ninnu Choodalani, introduced under the banner of the late Sri Ramoji Rao garu. On that opening day, I walked in alone, with just my father and mother by my side. The first fan I ever met was Mujeeb from Adoni. I asked him, "Who are you?" He said, "I am your fan, sir. I'd die for you." Not a single movie of mine had released yet. From that day to today to see millions of fans walking this journey with me it's a blessing from previous births."

With War 2 releasing on the 14th August, NTR is set to headline the biggest projects in 2025 and 2026 with NTRXNeel, a high-octane action film directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, releasing on June 25, 2026. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film promises to highlight his versatility and pan-India stardom. He's also collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas for a grand mythological drama, playing the divine role of Lord Kumara Swamy.