Odela 2 TV Premiere Date & Time: When & Where To Watch Tamannaah’s Film On TV? Zee Telugu To Premiere...

Hyderabad, 03rd October 2025: Zee Telugu is excited to announce Dasara special television premiere of the gripping supernatural thriller Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, this sequel to the 2022 OTT release 'Odela Railway Station' has garnered attention for its intense narrative and compelling performances. Tamannaah's Odela 2 hits your television screens this Sunday, October 5th, at 3 PM, only on Zee Telugu!

Set in the haunting village of Odela, 'Odela 2' follows the return of the malevolent spirit of Tirupathi (Vasishta), a criminal responsible for heinous crimes. Six months after his death, his vengeful spirit terrorizes the village, targeting women and spreading fear. The villagers turn to Bhairavi (Tamannaah Bhatia), a powerful Shiva Shakti, to confront the evil and restore peace.

What is Bhairavi's connection to Odela? And how does this final battle between good and evil unfold? All the answers lie in this gripping drama that is set to premiere this Sunday, only on Zee Telugu! In this film, Tamannaah Bhatia shines in the lead role, while Hebah Patel and Vasishta play key supporting roles.

Tune to Zee Telugu for Dasara special premiere of Odela 2, this Sunday at 3 pm!