Odela 2 TV Premiere Date & Time: When & Where To Watch Tamannaah’s Film On TV? Zee Telugu To Premiere...
Hyderabad, 03rd October 2025: Zee Telugu is excited to announce Dasara special television premiere of the gripping supernatural thriller Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, this sequel to the 2022 OTT release 'Odela Railway Station' has garnered attention for its intense narrative and compelling performances. Tamannaah's Odela 2 hits your television screens this Sunday, October 5th, at 3 PM, only on Zee Telugu!
Set
in
the
haunting
village
of
Odela,
'Odela
2' follows
the
return
of
the
malevolent
spirit
of
Tirupathi
(Vasishta),
a
criminal
responsible
for
heinous
crimes.
Six
months
after
his
death,
his
vengeful
spirit
terrorizes
the
village,
targeting
women
and
spreading
fear.
The
villagers
turn
to
Bhairavi
(Tamannaah
Bhatia),
a
powerful
Shiva
Shakti,
to
confront
the
evil
and
restore
peace.
What is Bhairavi's connection to Odela? And how does this final battle between good and evil unfold? All the answers lie in this gripping drama that is set to premiere this Sunday, only on Zee Telugu! In this film, Tamannaah Bhatia shines in the lead role, while Hebah Patel and Vasishta play key supporting roles.
Tune to Zee Telugu for Dasara special premiere of Odela 2, this Sunday at 3 pm!