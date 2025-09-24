Get Updates
'OG' Actor Pawan Kalyan Net Worth: Inside Actor's 450 Crore Empire Ahead Of His Biggest Film Release

By
OG Actor Pawan Kalyan Net Worth

Pawan Kalyan Net Worth: Will Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG become the biggest opener of his career? According to Sacnilk reports, the film is already nearing Rs. 75 crore in advance bookings alone. Industry buzz suggests that OG could earn over Rs. 150 crore on its opening day, making it a potential record-breaker. With the film generating massive hype, public curiosity around lead star Pawan Kalyan's wealth has also surged. How much does he really earn? What is Pawan Kalyan's net worth? Let's take a closer look at his financial empire:

OG Actor Pawan Kalyan Net Worth

As per CNBC TV 18, Pawan Kalyan's net worth is calculated to be around $55 million, which is around Rs. 450 crore. Most of his earning comes from his acting career, brand endorsements, and politics. As per the reports, Pawan Kalyan is considered one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian industry. As per Bollywood Shaadis' report, Pawan Kalyan has charged a whopping sum of Rs. 100 crore for his role in They Call Him OG. The actor charges somewhere around 5 crore for the brand endorsement deals.

Pawan Kalyan Assets

As per the reports, Pawan Kalyan is the MLA representing the Pithapuram constituency. He is the founder and president of the Janasena Party. The actor is also the Minister of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply. He reportedly had movable and immovable assets of worth Rs. 164 crore and a liability of around Rs. 65+ crore.

Pawan Kalyan House

Pawan Kalyan owns a Rs. 15 crore worth house in Hyderabad. Well, Jubilee Hills house is not the only fortress of Pawan Kalyan. He also had a farmhouse near Janwada village in Ranga Reddy district.

Pawan Kalyan Luxury Vehicles

Pawan Kalyan is a certified Bullet aficionado. He owns multiple versions of the cult classic Royal Enfield. Talking about cars, Pawan Kalyan owns Mercedes-Benz G-Class, BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Toyota Land Cruiser.

