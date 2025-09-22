OG Advance Booking Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses ₹35 Crore Globally, North America Leads Pre-Sales

OG Advance Booking: The upcoming Telugu action crime film OG (They Call Him OG), starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead, has recorded impressive advance booking numbers on its first day. According to Andhra Box Office, the film's global pre-sales, including premiere shows, have already crossed the ₹35 crore mark as of the morning of 22 September 2025.

In India, the advance booking numbers reflect significant anticipation, with 1,131 shows generating ₹10.33 crore, accounting for nearly 59% occupancy. Meanwhile, in North America, combined earnings from premiere screenings and day-one bookings have reached ₹19.80 crore, indicating strong interest among the Telugu-speaking audience overseas.

'OG' Features Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi in a Gangster Story

OG is written and directed by Sujeeth and is produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who joins Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in the central cast. The story centers on Ojas Gambheera, a gangster who returns to Mumbai after a ten-year disappearance with the objective of confronting rival crime boss Omi Bhau.

The technical team includes music composer Thaman S, cinematographers Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editor Naveen Nooli. A team of action choreographers, including A Vijay, Peter Hein, and Dhilip Subbarayan, contributed to the film's high-octane sequences.

Supporting cast members include Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. Production design is by AS Prakash, while costumes have been handled by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh. The post-production team features notable names like sound designer Sync Cinema and VFX supervisor Raghav Tammareddy, with DI carried out by Annapurna Studios.

The film's release is scheduled for 25 September 2025, with premiere shows starting on 24 September. With strong advance booking numbers and a lineup of technical and acting talent, the film has generated significant attention both domestically and internationally. The advance bookings indicate strong fan anticipation for Pawan Kalyan's return to action cinema.