OG Advance Booking Overseas: Pawan Kalyan's Action Crime Film Crosses ₹17 Crore In Pre-Sales For Opening Day

OG Advance Booking: The upcoming Telugu action crime film OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, and Priyanka Arul Mohan, has begun generating strong interest overseas, with Day 1 advance bookings reportedly crossing ₹17 crore, according to film industry tracker Cinema Mania. The film is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on 25 September 2025.

OG, also being called 'They Call Him OG,' is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, with Smt D. Parvathi presenting the project. Principal photography for the film began in April 2023, with major schedules shot in Mumbai, followed by additional filming in Hyderabad. The technical crew includes cinematographers Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, editor Naveen Nooli, and production designer A. S. Prakash. Music has been composed by Thaman S.

The film's promotional campaign has been ongoing for nearly two years. Early glimpses, including Hungry Cheetah - OG Glimpse released on 3 September 2023, and HBD OG - LOVE OMI released on 2 September 2025, have kept audiences engaged. In addition, the soundtrack includes two singles: Firestorm, which came out on 2 August 2025, and Suvvi Suvvi, released on 27 August 2025.

Ensemble Cast and Technical Team

The film features a strong ensemble cast alongside Pawan Kalyan, including Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. The action sequences are choreographed by a team of stunt directors including A. Vijay, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kevin Kumar, Stunt Silva, and several others. Costume design is by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh, while VFX supervision is handled by Raghav Tammareddy.

Other key crew members include co-director Somaraju PVV, creative producer Harish Pai, sound design by Sync Cinema, and marketing managed by Walls and Trends. Sony Music has acquired the audio rights, while Annapurna Studios is responsible for the digital intermediate work.

With the overseas bookings crossing ₹17 crore and only nine days left for the film's release, OG is showing signs of strong pre-release traction. The combination of a high-profile cast, a seasoned technical team, and an active promotional strategy appears to have contributed to the early audience interest, setting the stage for the film's worldwide premiere later this month.