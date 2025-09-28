OG Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action-Crime Film Rakes In ₹122 Crore Domestically

OG Box Office Collection: The Telugu action-crime film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, continues to perform at the box office as it enters its fourth day in theaters. Directed and written by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the film has also brought Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi to Telugu audiences in a key role. The supporting cast includes Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

They Call Him OG opened worldwide on September 25, 2025. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹122 crore net in India over its first three days, including premiere collections. Day-wise figures indicate that the Wednesday premiere brought in ₹21 crore, followed by ₹63.75 crore on Thursday, ₹18.75 crore on Friday, and ₹18.5 crore on Saturday. The total collection after three days stands at roughly ₹122 crore across all languages.

Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG Follows the Mob Boss's Return

The film revolves around Ojas Gambheera, also known as OG, a feared mob boss who resurfaces in Mumbai after a ten-year disappearance. His goal is to reclaim his empire and confront the reigning crime lord, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. As the story unfolds, OG faces fractured loyalties, shifting alliances, and the consequences of past betrayals, reigniting a violent underworld war.

Technically, the film features music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Naveen Nooli. Production design is managed by A. S. Prakash, while fight choreography was executed by a team including A. Vijay, Peter Hein, and Stunt Silva. The visual effects were overseen by Raghav Tammareddy, with Deccan Dreams handling execution, and sound design was provided by Sync Cinema.

They Call Him OG continues to perform strongly in key Telugu-speaking regions while also drawing viewers in other parts of India. The film's mix of action and crime drama has maintained audience interest through its first three days, with Saturday collections remaining stable compared to Friday.

As the film enters its fourth day, theater occupancy and box office updates will provide a clearer picture of its trajectory in the coming week.