OG Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan’s Film Sees Dip In Footfalls; Struggles To Earn 4Cr In Morning Shows

OG Box Office Collection Day 3 Morning Trend: Pawan Kalyan's latest film, They Call Him OG, has generated significant interest this year. Directed by Sujeeth, the gangster action drama follows Pawan Kalyan's earlier release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which performed decently at the box office. The movie also marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in the Telugu film industry, adding to anticipation with its captivating trailer. The film not only features Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi but also boasts an ensemble cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. This collaboration marks the first time Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi share screen space, adding further excitement among fans.

In They Call Him OG, Pawan Kalyan portrays Ojas Gambheera, a feared gangster returning to Mumbai after ten years. His comeback leads to a confrontation with another crime lord, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. This rivalry between Ojas and Omi forms the core of the story as they vie for dominance in Mumbai's criminal underworld. However, after witnessing a record breaking start at the box office, OG has been witnessing a continuous dip in footfalls. In fact, the third day of release came with dip in morning trends as well at the box office

They Call Him OG Morning Shows Occupancy Day 3

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG, which recorded an occupancy of 32.60% on day 2, saw a footfall of 30.69% on day 3 (first Saturday).

They Call Him OG Fails To Beat HIT 3 On Day 3

With an occupancy of 30.69%, They Call Him OG has failed to beat the day 3 morning shows occupancy of Nani's HIT 3 which happened to be 35.53%.

They Call Him OG Box Office Report Day 3 (Morning Shows)

With a dip in footfalls, They Call Him OG 2 has managed to see a dip in numbers as well. This Pawan Kalyan starrer, which raked in Rs 4.47cr until 12:15pm from the morning shows on day 2, struggled to touch Rs 4cr today (day 3/ first Sunday). Instead, it earned Rs 3.32cr today until 12:30pm.

Meanwhile, after They Call Him OG witnessed a record breaking start at the worldwide box office with a collection of Rs 154 crores globally, it saw a dip in worldwide collection as well and earned Rs 172cr in two days