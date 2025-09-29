OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan's Action Crime Drama Maintains Strong Opening Weekend Momentum

OG Box Office Collection: They Call Him OG, the Telugu action crime drama featuring Pawan Kalyan, wrapped up its first extended weekend with a solid box office run across India and overseas. Directed and written by Sujeeth, the film hit theaters on September 25 and is currently in its fifth day of release.

According to early estimates from box office tracker Sacnilk, the film collected around ₹138.91 crore net in India over its first four days, including premiere shows. The day-wise figures reveal a strong opening followed by the typical weekend fluctuations. The film reportedly opened with a special Wednesday release, earning about ₹21 crore on its preview day. Its first Thursday, the official release day, saw a remarkable jump, with collections touching ₹63.75 crore across all languages.

However, as is common with big-budget releases, the numbers dipped on Friday, bringing in roughly ₹18.45 crore. Saturday remained steady at about ₹18.5 crore, while Sunday saw a slight drop to an estimated ₹17.21 crore. Despite the decline after its explosive start, the film maintained consistent footfalls through the weekend, helping it cross the ₹130 crore mark within four days in India alone.

The Telugu version has been driving the bulk of the revenue, with smaller contributions coming from Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada markets. Trade analysts note that the film's early performance positions it as one of the strongest openers of the year for Telugu cinema. The coming weekdays will be critical in determining whether the film can sustain its momentum beyond the initial hype.

Gangster Drama Enters First Monday With Weekday Collections in Focus

They Call Him OG follows the story of a feared gangster, Ojas Gambheera, who resurfaces in Bombay after a decade to settle old scores with his rival, Omi Bhau. Pawan Kalyan plays the titular role, with Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi making his Telugu debut as the antagonist. Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj round out the ensemble cast.

Produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film features music by Thaman S and cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa. As the film enters its first Monday, industry watchers will be closely monitoring its weekday performance to gauge its long-term box office trajectory.