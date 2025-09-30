OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Sees Steady Hold But Fails To Earn 1Cr In Morning



OG Box Office Collection Day 6 (Morning Trend): Pawan Kalyan's latest film They Call Him OG has been making headlines since its announcement. Directed and written by Sujeeth, this gangster drama is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. It marks Pawan Kalyan's second release of 2025, following Hari Hara Veera Mallu and introduces Emraan Hashmi to the Telugu film industry. The film features a stellar cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in significant roles.

The plot centres around Ojas Gambheera (OG), a gangster lord who returns to Mumbai after ten years to confront his nemesis Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. The intense showdown between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi is a major highlight of the movie. They Call Him OG had an impressive opening in theatres worldwide. It achieved the distinction of being Pawan Kalyan's highest-grossing opener both in India and internationally. The film's success can be attributed to its engaging storyline and the much-anticipated clash between the lead characters.

They Call Him OG Morning Shows Occupancy Day 6

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG, which recorded an occupancy of 13.24% on day 5, saw a steady hold in footfalls today (day 6/ first Tuesday). To note, OG saw a footfall of 13.41 % on day 6 (first Tuesday) during the morning shows.

They Call Him OG Box Office Report Day 6 (Morning Shows)

Given the fact that it is a Tuesday, OG saw a steady hold in footfalls which has affected the collections of the movie as well and the Pawan Kalyan starrer failed to earn Rs 1 cr from morning shows. To note, They Call Him OG made a collection of Rs 0.98cr today until 12:15pm.

Meanwhile, They Call Him OG has managed to enter the coveted Rs 200cr club at the worldwide box office during the opening weekend and it will be interesting to see if it will maintain its hold in the coming days.