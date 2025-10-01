OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action Thriller Crosses ₹154 Crore Domestically

OG Box Office Collection: They Call Him OG, the Telugu action thriller starring Pawan Kalyan, completed its sixth day at the box office on 30 September 2025. The film, written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, was released worldwide on 25 September. Alongside Pawan Kalyan, the film features Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The story follows mob boss Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after a decade-long disappearance to confront the current crime lord, Omi Bhau. As the plot unfolds, old loyalties are tested, and a power struggle emerges, reigniting conflicts in the city's underworld.

Six-Day Box Office Performance

The film had its premiere screenings on 25 September, with a reported ₹21 Cr earnings according to Sacnilk. Day 1 (Thursday) brought in ₹63.75 Cr, largely led by Telugu collections of ₹63 Cr. Day 2 (Friday) saw a decline to ₹18.45 Cr, followed by steady figures of ₹18.5 Cr on both Day 3 (Saturday) and Day 4 (Sunday). The first weekday collections dropped, with Day 5 (Monday) registering ₹7.4 Cr and Day 6 (Tuesday) approximately ₹7.38 Cr. The total net collection across India for the first six days is estimated at ₹154.98 Crore.

Collections were primarily from the Telugu-speaking states, with smaller contributions from Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada markets. Early trends suggest that the film maintained stable weekend performance before the expected weekday dip. Analysts are monitoring ticket sales closely as the film enters its second week.

Technical Crew and Production Details

The film's music was composed by Thaman S, with cinematography shared between Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Naveen Nooli. The production design was handled by A. S. Prakash, and the costume design by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh. Action sequences were coordinated by a team including Peter Hein, A. Vijay, and Dhilip Subbarayan, among others. Sound design, VFX supervision, and still photography were managed by Sync Cinema, Raghav Tammareddy, and Mallesh Thatha, respectively.

As They Call Him OG enters its seventh day, further box office updates will clarify the film's overall trajectory. While weekday collections are typically lower than weekend figures, industry trackers will continue to monitor performance across all regions to provide a comprehensive assessment of its commercial run.