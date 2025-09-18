OG Censor Review: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Sparks Frenzied Social Media Buzz As Fans Share Early Reactions

OG 'Censor Review': With just a week to go for its scheduled release on September 25, 2025, the Telugu action crime film OG (They Call Him OG) has become a trending topic on social media. Directed by Sujeeth and produced under DVV Entertainment by D. V. V. Danayya, the film stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Emraan Hashmi, making his Telugu debut, and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

Since its official announcement in December 2022, OG has drawn attention for its ensemble cast and technical team. Principal photography reportedly began in April 2023 in Mumbai, with music composed by Thaman S, cinematography handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Naveen Nooli. The film's production values have also been highlighted on social media, particularly for the extensive team involved in action choreography, creative direction, and visual effects.

The story reportedly revolves around a gangster named Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after a decade-long absence to confront rival crime boss Omi Bhau. Other notable cast members include Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

In the lead-up to the release, X (formerly Twitter) has seen a surge of posts purported to be the censor board's response to the film. One widely circulated post mentions that the first half of the film wraps up with an electrifying interval, while the second half is reportedly receiving unanimous praise. According to the post, viewers who have seen the film are calling it a potential blockbuster, comparing it to hits like 'Attarintiki Daredi' and highlighting its high-octane action sequences.

It is important to note that these opinions have not been officially verified and should be treated as speculation circulating among users online.

While the film's official review or censor certification details are yet to be formally released, the buzz has already generated significant anticipation. The technical crew behind OG includes production designer AS Prakash, costume designers Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh, and a team of action masters including A Vijay, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, and others. The film is presented by Smt. D. Parvathi, with post-production handled by Annapurna Studios and music released under Sony Music India.

As the release date draws near, fans and observers continue to share their expectations and interpretations online, highlighting the growing digital conversation around Pawan Kalyan's latest venture in Telugu cinema.