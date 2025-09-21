They Call Him OG Concert: Pawan Kalyan Movie Trailer To Drop Tonight; Watch Pre-Release Event Live Online

OG Concert: The team behind They Call Him OG, the upcoming Telugu action-crime film starring Pawan Kalyan, is hosting a large-scale pre-release gathering in Hyderabad this evening. Branded as the OG Concert, the event serves as both a musical celebration and the launch platform for the film's official trailer.

DVV Entertainment, the banner producing the film, confirmed earlier today (September 21, 2025) that the trailer would debut during the concert, creating anticipation among fans ahead of the film's release on September 25th.

The OG Concert is taking place at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Those unable to attend the OG Concert in person can still watch the event live online. DVV Entertainment has shared a dedicated YouTube livestream link titled They Call Him OG Concert Live, allowing audiences everywhere to watch the performances and the trailer reveal event in real time.

About the Film

OG is written and directed by Sujeeth, known for helming the action thriller Saaho. The film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, with Smt. D. Parvathi presenting.

The cast features Pawan Kalyan in the title role, alongside Emraan Hashmi, making his Telugu cinema debut, and Priyanka Mohan. Supporting roles are played by Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. Behind the camera, cinematography duties are shared by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, while Naveen Nooli handles editing. Music is composed by Thaman S, with production design led by A. S. Prakash.

How to Watch

The trailer is set to drop during the OG Concert. Viewers can tune in through the official DVV Entertainment YouTube channel to follow the live updates. With only a few days left until the film's theatrical release, the OG Concert marks one of the final promotional milestones for this high-profile project.