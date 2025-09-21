OG Early Review: Pawan Kalyan's Film Is A Power Packed Thriller With Emraan As Show Stopper But Climax Is...

OG Early Review: The year 2025 happens to be quite interesting for Pawan Kalyan's massive fan following across the world. After all, the actor, who had earlier grabbed eyeballs with Hari Hara Veera Mallu, is now making headlines with OG. For the uninitiated, OG, which is an action crime film, has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. To note, OG is written and directed by Sujeeth and also marks Emraan Hashmi's much talked about Telugu debut.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, OG also features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, Subhalekha Sudhakar, etc in the lead. To note, OG revolves around a gangster named Ojas Gambheera (played by Pawan Kalyan), who returns to Mumbai after 10 years to kill another Omi Bhau (played by Emraan Hashmi) who is another crime boss. To note, OG marks Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's first collaboration and fans are excited to see their first face off. As OG is set to premiere on September 25, here's the early review of the movie.

OG Early Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, self proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu called OG a 'power packed, bloody mass thriller of 2025'. He gave OG a 3.5 rating and wrote, "This is called a solid comeback. But Emraan Hashmi is the showstopper! He is deadly terrific. What a swag. Crazy dialogues, engaging screenplay and last 20 minutes climax is the USP of the film. Go for it!!. Maza aa gaya. OG is paisa vasool film".

Meanwhile, talking about OG, Emraan Hashmi, in a report published in Filmfare, stated, "I was thrilled when I was approached for this film as it would mark my foray into Telugu cinema. What better way to do that than locking horns with superstar Pawan Kalyan on celluloid? Working with director Sujeeth and Pawan Kalyan was a fantastic experience. Right from my look, to my lines, to my characterisation - I loved everything about it and I was excited to be a part of this film".