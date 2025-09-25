OG Final Pre-Sales Update: Pawan Kalyan's Film Rakes In ₹116 Crore In Advance Bookings For Opening Weekend

OG Advance Bookings: The Telugu action crime film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Sujeeth, has reported strong pre-sales ahead of its worldwide release on September 25, 2025. Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film also features Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, alongside Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. The film's premiere shows were held on September 24 at 10 p.m. IST, giving early audiences the chance to watch the movie before its official opening.

According to box office tracker Cinetrak, They Call Him OG has achieved a total of ₹116 crore in advance ticket sales for the opening weekend, including paid premiere shows. Of this, the domestic market contributed ₹81.25 crore, while international markets added over $3.9 million (approximately ₹34.75 crore). The premiere shows alone accounted for ₹49.5 crore in advance bookings, with the official opening day on September 25 adding another ₹44.5 crore globally.

Film Overview, Cast, and Technical Team Behind They Call Him OG

The film's narrative is set in the 1990s and follows Ojas Gambheera, known as OG, a former gangster who returns to Bombay after a decade-long absence. His mission is to confront and eliminate a former associate and crime boss. The storyline has drawn attention not only for its action sequences but also for its ensemble cast, which supports Pawan Kalyan's lead role.

On the technical front, They Call Him OG features music composed by Thaman S, cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Naveen Nooli. Production design is handled by A. S. Prakash, with costumes by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh. Ashwin Mani oversees creative direction, with Harish Pai as creative producer.

Action sequences have been coordinated by a team of stunt and action specialists, including A. Vijay, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kevin Kumar, Stunt Silva, Sunil Rodrigues, and others. Sound design is managed by Sync Cinema, VFX supervision by Raghav Tammareddy, and color grading by Vivek Anand at Annapurna Studios.

With these advance sales, industry observers are closely monitoring the film's opening weekend performance. The early booking figures provide an initial indication of the film's reach and audience anticipation, both in India and across international markets. More detailed box office numbers and audience reception will emerge over the coming days as the film begins its full theatrical run.