OG: Hit Or Flop? Early Audience Verdict On Pawan Kalyan Starrer Actioner Directed By Sujeeth

OG: Hit or Flop? The action crime drama They Call Him OG opened in cinemas worldwide on September 25, 2025, drawing considerable attention from audiences and industry observers. Written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film features Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Joining him are Emraan Hashmi, making his debut in Telugu cinema, along with Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in key supporting roles.

Set in the dark world of organized crime, the story revolves around Ojas Gambheera, a feared underworld figure who returns to Mumbai after a decade-long disappearance. His re-emergence sparks a violent contest for control as he attempts to reclaim his criminal empire from a rival named Omi Bhau.

They Call Him OG: Early Audience Reactions

With the film only just beginning its theatrical run, formal box office figures are still being compiled. However, social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) have already begun to fill with first reactions from moviegoers. Early audience posts indicate a mix of opinions, with some highlighting the film's presentation of Pawan Kalyan, music, and action sequences, while others are sharing varied takes on narrative choices. These initial impressions are informal and scattered, and a clearer picture of audience consensus is likely to emerge as the weekend progresses and more screenings take place.

They Call Him OG was helmed by Sujeeth, with music by Thaman S, produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, and presented by Smt. D. Parvathi. The film features cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran (ISC) and Manoj Paramahamsa (ISC), production design by AS Prakash, and editing by Navin Nooli.

The costumes are designed by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh, with Ashwin Mani serving as creative director and Harish Pai as creative producer. Action choreography is handled by a team including A. Vijay, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kevin Kumar, Stunt Silva, Sunil Rodrigues, Kecha Khampakdee, Juji, Supreme Sundar, Jashwa, and Parvez.

Their combined work supports a large-scale action narrative designed for the theater experience, where audiences can continue forming their verdict on whether They Call Him OG will ultimately be declared a hit or a flop.