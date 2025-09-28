OG Morning Occupancy Day 4: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Sees Hike In Footfalls; Beats Nani’s HIT 3



OG Box Office Collection Day 4 Morning Trend: Pawan Kalyan is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, his recent release They Call Him OG aka OG has been creating waves ever since it was announced. Starring Pawan Kalyan as gangster lord Ojas Gambheera (OG), They Call Him OG is a gangster crime action drama and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Written and directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG happens to be Pawan Kalyan's second release of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Interestingly, OG also marked Emraan Hashmi's debut in the Telugu film industry which added to a lot of excitement.

To note, They Call Him OG marks Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's first collaboration and their face off was one of the key elements of the film. Apart from Pawan and Emraan, They Call Him OG also features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in the key roles.

They Call Him OG revolves around Ojas Gambheera (played by Pawan Kalyan) who is back in Mumbai after a decade and is set to confront Omi Bhau (played by Emraan Hashmi), another crime lord. Interestingly, They Call Him OG witnessed a record breaking start at the box office wherein it emerged as Pawan's highest opener ever in India and across the world. On the other hand, it also recorded the highest opening for a Telugu film in 2025. However, the movie has been witnessing a continuous dip in numbers ever since. But the first Sunday came with a slight relief for OG

They Call Him OG Morning Shows Occupancy Day 4

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG, which recorded an occupancy of 30.69% on day 3, saw a footfall of 32.79% on day 4 (first Sunday) during the morning shows.

They Call Him OG Beat HIT 3 On Day 4

With an occupancy of 32.79%, They Call Him OG has managed to beat the day 4 morning shows occupancy of Nani's HIT 3 which happened to be 32.00%.

They Call Him OG Box Office Report Day 4 (Morning Shows)

With a slight hike in footfalls, They Call Him OG has managed to see an upward trend in numbers as well. This Pawan Kalyan starrer, which raked in Rs 3.32cr until 12:15pm from the morning shows on day 3, earned Rs 3.54cr today until 12:15pm.

Meanwhile, after They Call Him OG witnessed a record breaking start at the worldwide box office with a collection of Rs 154 crores globally, it saw a dip in worldwide collection as well and earned Rs 172cr in two days