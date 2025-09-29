OG Morning Occupancy Day 5: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Sees 69% Dip In Footfalls; Will It Pass The Monday Test?



OG Morning Occupancy Day 5: Pawan Kalyan's recent release They Call Him OG has been creating waves in the town ever since it was announced. The movie, which is touted to be a gangster drama, has been written and helmed by Sujeeth and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Marking actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan's second release of 2025 after Hari Hara Veera Mallu, They Call Him OG aka OG also marks Emraan Hashmi's big debut in the Telugu industry.

Also starring Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in the key roles, They Call Him OG revolves around the gangster lord Ojas Gambheera (OG) who has returned to Mumbai after a decade to lock horns with his arch rival Omi Bhau (played by Emraan Hashmi). Needless to say, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's face off has been one of the key elements of They Call Him OG and the movie did witness a grand opening in theatres. In fact, They Call Him OG has recorded as Pawan Kalyan's highest opener not just in India but across the world. However, it saw massive dip in footfalls on first Monday

They Call Him OG Morning Shows Occupancy Day 5

According to a report published in Sacnilk, They Call Him OG, which recorded an occupancy of 32.79% on day 3, saw a dip of over 69% in footfalls today (day 5/ first Monday). To note, OG saw a footfall of 13.24 % on day 5 (first Monday) during the morning shows.

They Call Him OG Fails To Beat HIT 3 On Day 5

With an occupancy of 13.25%, They Call Him OG has failed to beat the day 5 morning shows occupancy of Nani's HIT 3 which happened to be 17.20%.

They Call Him OG Box Office Report Day 5 (Morning Shows)

Given the fact that it is a Monday, OG saw a significant dip in footfalls which has affected the collections of the movie as well and the Pawan Kalyan starrer struggled to earn Rs 1 cr from morning shows. To note, They Call Him OG, which raked in Rs 3.54cr until 12:15pm from the morning shows on day 4, earned Rs 0.98cr today until 12:15pm.

Meanwhile, They Call Him OG has managed to enter the coveted Rs 200cr club at the worldwide box office during the opening weekend and it will be interesting to see if it will maintain its hold in the coming days.