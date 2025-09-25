OG North America Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Movie Premieres At $3M+, Joins RRR, Kalki & Pushpa 2

OG North America Box Office Collection: They Call Him OG, the Telugu action crime drama starring Pawan Kalyan, premiered in North America on September 24, 2025, before its worldwide release on September 25. Written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film also features Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, along with Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

According to the makers of the film, They Call Him OG has crossed the $3 million mark from its premiere shows in North America. As per a report by Track Tollywood, the film joins an exclusive list of Telugu films to achieve this milestone, alongside RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and Pushpa 2. Notably, the other entries in this list were pan-Indian big-budget projects with significantly higher production costs than OG, which underlines the relatively strong start for the film.

Plot Overview

The narrative centers on Ojas Gambheera, a feared figure in Mumbai's underworld, who returns after a decade-long disappearance. His comeback sparks a struggle to reclaim his criminal empire from a rival named Omi Bhau. The story explores shifting loyalties, hidden betrayals, and violent confrontations within the criminal underworld, establishing a tense backdrop for the unfolding conflict.

Technical Crew and Production Details

They Call Him OG was helmed by Sujeeth, with music composed by Thaman S. Cinematography is handled by Ravi K. Chandran (ISC) and Manoj Paramahamsa (ISC), while production design is by AS Prakash and editing by Navin Nooli. Costumes were designed by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh, with Ashwin Mani serving as creative director and Harish Pai as creative producer.

The film's action sequences were managed by a team of stunt coordinators including A. Vijay, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kevin Kumar, Stunt Silva, Sunil Rodrigues, Kecha Khampakdee, Juji, Supreme Sundar, Jashwa, and Parvez.

Opening Day Figures Awaited

While the North American premieres have crossed the $3 million mark, full box office data for both domestic and international markets is still emerging. Analysts will be monitoring audience turnout, overall collections, and comparisons with other Telugu releases to gauge the commercial performance of They Call Him OG.