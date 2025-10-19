OG OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan's Action Crime Film

OG OTT Release: The Telugu action crime film They Call Him OG, also referred to simply as OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, is set to make its digital debut following its theatrical release. Directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film features Emraan Hashmi in his first Telugu role, along with Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Abhimanyu Singh, Sudev Nair, and Harish Uthaman.

OG was released in cinemas worldwide on 25 September 2025. Audiences who missed the theatrical screening will be able to stream the film on Netflix starting 23 October 2025. The release includes the original Telugu version, as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, providing wider accessibility across regions.

Ojas Gambheera's Crime Saga Coming Soon to OTT

Set in 1970s Japan and Bombay, the story follows Ojas Gambheera, a lone survivor of a brutal attack on his dojo, who escapes to India. Onboard a ship, he encounters businessmen transporting valuable cargo and becomes entwined in their ventures. As years pass, he offers protection and guidance, helping their operations flourish. However, rivalries emerge, and tensions rise over control and conflicting interests. Generational conflicts and criminal ambitions threaten the stability of their enterprise, forcing characters to confront loyalty, power, and justice.

On the technical front, the film brings together seasoned professionals. Cinematography is handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, while editing is done by Naveen Nooli. Music is composed by Thaman S, with production design by A. S. Prakash. Costume design was managed by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh. The action sequences were coordinated by a team including A Vijay, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kevin Kumar, Stunt Silva, Sunil Rodrigues, Kecha Khampakdee, Juji, Supreme Sundar, Jashwa, Parvez, with visual effects supervision by Raghav Tammareddy, color grading by Vivek Anand, and sound design by Sync Cinema.

With its upcoming Netflix release, OG will be accessible to viewers at home, offering an opportunity to watch the film in multiple languages. The digital premiere provides a convenient option for audiences who could not experience the movie in theaters.