OG OTT Release: Where To Stream Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action Crime Film After Its Theatrical Run

OG OTT Release: The Telugu action crime drama They Call Him OG arrived in cinemas worldwide on September 25, 2025. Directed and written by Sujeeth, the film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner. Featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, the movie also introduces Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi to Telugu audiences, marking his debut in the industry. Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj play significant roles, forming an ensemble cast that drives the story forward.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's underworld, They Call Him OG follows the return of Ojas Gambheera, a feared mob leader who resurfaces after a decade-long absence. His comeback sets off a violent struggle for power as he attempts to reclaim his lost empire from a rival named Omi Bhau. The film explores shifting loyalties, old betrayals, and the high-stakes conflicts that erupt when criminal alliances are tested.

Also Read OG X Review: Social Media Buzz And Audience Reactions To Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action Crime Film

With its theatrical release just beginning, the film is currently playing in cinemas across India and overseas. Viewers eager to watch the movie at home will have to wait for its digital release, as the makers are focusing on its big-screen run first. However, industry reports indicate that Netflix has secured the post-theatrical streaming rights. While an exact OTT premiere date has not yet been announced, Telugu films typically arrive on digital platforms within four to eight weeks after their theatrical debut, depending on box office performance and distribution agreements.

Key Technical Crew of They Call Him OG

The film's technical crew includes cinematographers Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, editor Navin Nooli, and music composer Thaman S, whose soundtrack plays a key role in shaping the film's atmosphere.

For now, audiences can experience They Call Him OG only in theaters, with its eventual Netflix release expected to follow once the theatrical run concludes. Fans of Pawan Kalyan and Telugu cinema can look forward to updates on the OTT release date in the coming weeks as the film completes its initial box office journey.