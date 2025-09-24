OG Overseas Review: What Audiences Abroad Are Saying About Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action Crime Film

OG Overseas Review: The much-anticipated Telugu action crime film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Sujeeth, is making its debut in international markets with premiere shows timed ahead of its worldwide release on September 25, 2025. Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film's first overseas screening is scheduled in markets such as the United States on August 24 at 12:30 p.m. EST (10 p.m. IST), giving audiences abroad an early opportunity to watch the film.

Early overseas shows have led viewers to share their initial thoughts online, especially on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where audiences often post instant reactions after a screening. These early responses give a glimpse of the film's tone, pacing, and technical elements, though opinions remain varied as more screenings continue across other territories. Some of these initial reactions are highlighted below.

They Call Him OG Overview

Set in the 1990s, the story follows Ojas Gambheera, known as OG, a former gangster and warrior who resurfaces in Bombay after a decade-long absence. His return is driven by a mission to confront and eliminate an old associate and crime boss, Omi Bhau. The cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in key roles, supporting Pawan Kalyan's central performance.

The movie features music composed by Thaman S, with cinematography handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing by Naveen Nooli. The production design is led by A. S. Prakash, while costumes are designed by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh. Creative direction is overseen by Ashwin Mani, with Harish Pai serving as the creative producer.

The film's action sequences have been crafted by an extensive team of action masters, including A. Vijay, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kevin Kumar, Stunt Silva, Sunil Rodrigues, Kecha Khampakdee, Juji, Supreme Sundar, Jashwa, and Parvez. Sound design is by Sync Cinema, with VFX supervised by Raghav Tammareddy and colour grading by Vivek Anand at Annapurna Studios.

With early overseas screenings generating online buzz, more detailed reviews and official box office figures are anticipated in the coming hours and days, offering a clearer sense of the film's global reception.