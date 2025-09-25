OG Premiere Show Twitter Review: How Audiences Are Reacting To Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action Crime Film

OG Premiere Show Twitter Review: The Telugu action crime film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the titular role and directed by Sujeeth, had its paid premiere shows ahead of its global release on September 25, 2025. Produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, the film's early screenings began on September 24 at 10 p.m. in India, allowing audiences to watch the movie.

As expected, the paid premiere shows have prompted viewers to share their initial reactions online. Social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) have become the hub for fans posting their immediate thoughts after watching the film. Many of these early responses provide a glimpse into the audience's initial impressions. A selection of these reactions are highlighted below to give readers a sense of how the film has been received during its first shows.

Film Overview and Technical Details

The ensemble cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj, who support Pawan Kalyan's central performance. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman S, cinematography handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, and editing completed by Naveen Nooli.

Set in the 1990s, the film follows Ojas Gambheera, known as OG, a former gangster who returns to Bombay after a ten-year absence. His mission is to confront and eliminate a former associate and crime boss, Omi Bhau.

The technical team behind the film includes production design by A. S. Prakash, costumes by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh, and creative direction by Ashwin Mani with Harish Pai as creative producer. The action sequences have been orchestrated by a team of stunt and action coordinators including A. Vijay, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kevin Kumar, Stunt Silva, and others. Sound design is managed by Sync Cinema, VFX by Raghav Tammareddy, and colour grading by Vivek Anand at Annapurna Studios.

With early audience reactions appearing online, more detailed reviews and box office data are expected in the coming hours and days. These initial impressions provide a preliminary understanding of the film's reception, as wider audience feedback continues to emerge from subsequent screenings.