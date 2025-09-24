They Call Him OG Pre-Release REVIEW: Is Pawan Kalyan's OG Worth Watching? Check TWEET

Pawan Kalyan's fans are in for a treat in 2025 with the release of "They Call Him OG," an eagerly awaited action crime film. Following his success with "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," Pawan Kalyan is now making waves with this new project. Directed and written by Sujeeth, the film also marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema, adding to the excitement.

The film features a stellar cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar alongside Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. The plot centres on Ojas Gambheera (played by Pawan Kalyan), a gangster who returns to Mumbai after a decade to confront another crime boss, Omi Bhau (played by Emraan Hashmi). This marks the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, heightening anticipation for their on-screen clash.

OG Review Before Release: Is Film Worth Watching?

Wondering whether to watch OG in the theatres or not? Is the film worth watching? Should you go to the cinema halls to watch the film or wait for it to release on OTT platform? If you have these questions in mind, you need to immediately check out the pre-release review of OG (They Call Him OG). The tweet is going viral on the internet for all the right reasons.

Self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu shared his thoughts on Twitter, describing OG as a 'power packed, bloody mass thriller of 2025'. He rated it 3.5 stars and praised Emraan Hashmi's performance as 'deadly terrific'. Sandhu highlighted the film's engaging screenplay and thrilling climax as its standout features. He concluded by calling OG a 'paisa vasool' film.

As the release date of September 25 approaches, fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of "They Call Him OG." With its intriguing storyline and star-studded cast, the film promises to be an exciting addition to Indian cinema in 2025.