They Call Him OG Evening Occupancy Day 3: Pawan Kalyan's Film Sees 60% Higher Footfall Than Morning Shows

They Call Him OG Evening Occupancy Day 3: They Call Him OG is expected to witness a noticeable rise in box office collections this Saturday, as weekend momentum begins to build. As of 9 PM, the film has already grossed Rs. 13.87 crore, showing strong performance throughout the day. Reports indicate a clear uptick in footfall during the afternoon and evening shows, especially in major South Indian circuits. With positive word-of-mouth and fan excitement still going strong, the night shows are also expected to contribute significantly to the day's total. Will They Call Him OG close Saturday on a record-breaking note? Let's dive into the detailed report below.

According to Sacnilk's report, They Call Him OG had 30.69% footfall in the morning shows. Later in the afternoon, They Call Him OG saw a rise of over 55%, seeing a footfall of 47.34% in the afternoon shows on Saturday. However, in the evening shows only a slight rise was witnessed when compared to the afternoon shows. They Call Him OG had only 48.20% footfall in the evening shows on Day 3 (Saturday). When compared with the morning shows, They Call Him OG had a 60% rise in the evening footfall.

They Call Him OG Occupancy Report Day 3 (Saturday)

Morning shows- 30.69%

Afternoon shows- 47.34%

Evening shows- 48.20%

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection

Day 0- Rs. 21 Cr

Day 1- Rs. 63.75 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 18.75 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 13.87 Cr (as of 9 pm)

Total- Rs. 117.37 Cr (early trends)

They Call Him OG is a high-octane action drama headlined by Pawan Kalyan, who plays a mysterious and powerful gangster with a haunting past. Directed by Sujeeth, the film features Emraan Hashmi in a menacing antagonist role, marking his Telugu debut, while Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead. The storyline follows a feared gangster returning from exile to settle old scores, blending action, emotion, and style. Backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the film boasts stunning visuals and a gripping background score composed by Thaman S. With its stylish execution and mass appeal, the film is tailored for a pan-India audience.