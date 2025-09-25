OG Celebs REVIEW: You Won't Believe What Nani Said About Pawan Kalyan's Film

Nani OG Film review: When Power Star arrives with a new film in the cinema halls, his fans celebrate the release like a festival. Something similar happened before the theatrical release of They Call Him OG as the cinephiles shared their excitement on social media, sharing their thoughts. Just like the mango people, our favourite Tollywood celebrities are also busy expressing their excitement over the release of OG.

Before you watch the film, you should definitely read what Nani has tweeted about They Call Him OG. Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.

NANI SHARES OG MOVIE REVIEW, CALLS PAWAN KALYAN'S FILM 'ORIGINAL...'

Tollywood hero Nani was one of the first celebrities to share the review of OG, stating that the film is a blockbuster. He reviewed They Called Him OG, stating that he had fun watching the film. His post went viral on social media, capturing the attention of the X users.

"OG is ORIGINAL GIANT BLOCKBUSTER. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. @PawanKalyan sir @Sujeethsign @MusicThaman what fun watching you all three unleash. @priyankaamohan @NavinNooli @DVVMovies @IamKalyanDasari big congratulations," Nani tweeted.

Before the release of OG, Nani also gave a shoutout to the director. His words of encouragement proved that he is indeed a superstar who loves cinema. He wrote, "For the younger one who cooked hard for our elder one. ♥️ Kill it up brutal tonight (sic)."



Nidhhi Agerwal sent her best wishes to Pawan Kalyan and the OG team. "Sending all my love to Pawan Kalyan sir. Wishing you a massive success #OG."

