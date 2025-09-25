They Call Him OG REVIEW: Is OG Pawan Kalyan's BEST Film In Last 10 Years? REAL Hero Is...

OG film review: Is They Call Him OG Pawan Kalyan's best film in the last 10 years? This has become the topic of discussion as his new movie hit the silver screens on September 25. As his action thriller created ripples with the trailer, cinephiles expressed their thoughts about the Sujeeth directorial on social media.

DID PAWAN KALYAN DELIVER HIS BEST PERFORMANCE IN RECENT TIMES?

The first reviews for OG have indicated that Power Star has left a reverberating impact with his power-packed performance. Venky Reviews lauded the Tollywood superstar for his fine performance while giving the film a rating of 2.5 out of 5.

"PK's presence stands out in the film, and he is presented in his best way in recent times. Thaman is the biggest asset and the life of the movie. His music carries the film in many moments. The cinematography is solid as well," he wrote on X.

WHO IS THE REAL HERO OF OG? FANS SHARE OPINION

While Pawan Kalyan's hardcore followers have loved his power-packed performance, Reddit users have hailed another person as the 'REAL hero' of They Call Him OG. Can you guess who is the person who has received adulation and love for his work? No, it's not Emraan Hashmi.

They have lauded Thaman as the ultimate life of the film. He is the man behind the musical composition, which enhanced the quality of Power Star's action thriller. Reddit users have flooded the comments section of OG's review thread with their messages, praising his music direction.

One user wrote, "Thaman 10/10. First half is average and predictable with some elevation scenes. The second half is boring."

"15 minutes in, THAMAN BHAI IS IN GOD MODE!!!! So far, very entertaining... hope it stays that way EDIT: 3.25/5, definitely PK's best movie in the last decade, personally liked it more than AD. Special props to my goats Thaman and Emraan (sic)," another wrote on Reddit.

"Intro was good and Thaman did a great job as should be obvious from the trailer, but overall movie plot is crap. 5/10 istha. I am feeling bad as an admirer of PK as an actor. Spoilers lo ki vellanu but don't go with high expectations. Endi vayya Sujeeth idi (sic)," one fan said.