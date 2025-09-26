OG (They Call Him OG) Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Hits A SIXER

OG Box Office Collection (Worldwide) Day 1: They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, has hit the silver screens with a bang on September 25. This release is notable as it is Pawan Kalyan's second film this year after "Hari Hara Veera Mallu." It also marks Emraan Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema. Their on-screen clash is a highlight of this gangster crime action drama directed by Sujeeth. The movie features a stellar cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar.

The storyline of "They Call Him OG" delves into power struggles and revenge within the criminal underworld. The plot centres on Ojas Gambheera, a gangster portrayed by Pawan Kalyan. After spending ten years away from Mumbai, he returns with the aim of toppling another crime lord, Omi Bhau, played by Emraan Hashmi. This film marks the first collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. Anticipation for the movie has been high, with much speculation about its performance at the global box office.

They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Overseas North America Earnings

Film business expert Rohit Jaiswal, in an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, predicted that "They Call Him OG" could earn approximately Rs 80 crore gross worldwide on its opening day (first Thursday). The numbers turned out to be better as the film reportedly crossed the Rs 100-crore mark on the first day of release.

They Call Him OG has become the highest worldwide opening for a Telugu film featuring Pawan Kalyan.

According to Venky Box Office's X handle, OG recorded the highest opener for a Telugu film in 2025. The tweet read, "#OG North America Premieres Reported Gross: $3,138,337 All-Time Top 4 Premieres. Highest Premiere Day of the year. Pawan Kalyan's highest grosser in this region already. Sensational Opening (sic)."

They Call Him OG Record-Breaking Opening

Moreover, "They Call Him OG was expected to rake in Rs 60 crore on its first day (including paid reviews). And the film didn't disappoint. As per Sacnilk's early estimates, the movie earned Rs 70 crore on September 25. This made it Pawan Kalyan's highest opener in India and also the top Telugu opener of 2025.

The excitement surrounding "They Call Him OG" is palpable as fans eagerly await its box office performance. With its star-studded cast and gripping storyline, expectations are high for this cinematic venture.