They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Will Pawan Kalyan Smash Sixer To Enter Rs 200 Cr Club?

OG Worldwide box office collection day 2 prediction: Pawan Kalyan's latest film, They Call Him OG, has managed to make waves among fans. This marks Kalyan's second release this year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which performed decently at the box office. They Call Him OG is extra special for Emraan Hashmi as he made his debut in Telugu cinema, sharing screen space Pawan Kalyan. Their collaboration and onscreen rivalry are major highlights of the movie.

They Call Him OG boasts a stellar cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. The story follows Ojas Gambheera, a gangster played by Pawan Kalyan. After ten years away from Mumbai, he returns to challenge another crime lord, Omi Bhau, portrayed by Emraan Hashmi. Despite mixed reviews from audiences, the film had an impressive start at the Indian box office.

Take a Poll

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk reports, They Call Him OG collected Rs 21 crore from paid previews and Rs 63.7 crore on its release day. This brought the total opening day collection to an impressive Rs 84.7 crore.

They Call Him OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction

They Call Him OG set three box office records on its first day of release. It surpassed Prabhas' Adipurush (Rs 89 crore) and Saaho (Rs 88 crore), making it the seventh highest opener in Indian cinema history.

The film also became Pawan Kalyan's highest opener ever by surpassing Hari Hara Veera Mallu's opening day collection of Rs 47.5 crore. The action thriller also registered the highest opening for a Telugu film in 2025 by beating Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer.

According to the official statement released by the production house, OG collected Rs 154 crore (gross) at the worldwide box office. Considering its performance in the first half of Friday (September 26), it is safe to assume that the movie might cross the Rs 200-crore mark (gross collection) on the second day of release.

With its strong performance at the box office and notable achievements on its first day, They Call Him OG has made a significant impact in Indian cinema. Fans eagerly anticipate how it will continue to perform in the coming days.