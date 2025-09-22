OG Trailer Leaked: Pawan Kalyan's Movie Glimpse Shown At Pre-Release Event Sparks Online Frenzy

OG Trailer Leaked: The trailer of the upcoming Telugu action crime film OG (They Call Him OG), starring Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, has leaked online ahead of its official release. The film, directed by Sujeeth and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, also features Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, alongside Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

The pre-release event for OG, held on Sunday night at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, attracted a large audience. Pawan Kalyan appeared on stage dressed in black, reminiscent of his on-screen character, and entered holding a long sword, matching the film's crime-action theme. During the event, the trailer was screened for the assembled fans. Some attendees recorded the footage on their devices and uploaded it to social media, resulting in the leak prior to the trailer's official online release.

The trailer was originally planned to release online on Sunday morning but had been postponed, reportedly due to technical reasons. Following the leak, the trailer began circulating widely on social media platforms, generating attention and discussion among fans and viewers well ahead of the film's release date.

Gangster Drama 'OG' Set for Pan-India Release on 25 September

OG follows the story of gangster Ojas Gambheera, who returns to Mumbai after a ten-year disappearance with the objective of confronting rival crime boss Omi Bhau. The film combines action, drama, and elements of the crime genre, with sequences choreographed by a team of action directors including A. Vijay, Peter Hein, and Dhilip Subbarayan. Music is composed by Thaman S, while cinematography is handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa. Editing is managed by Naveen Nooli, and the production design is credited to AS Prakash. Costume design was done by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh, and visual effects supervision was provided by Raghav Tammareddy.

The technical team also includes Sync Cinema for sound design, Annapurna Studios for DI, and several associate editors and co-directors supporting Sujeeth. The film is set for a pan-India release on 25 September 2025, with premiere shows beginning a day earlier on 24 September.

The trailer leak has sparked widespread discussion online, drawing attention to the film's storyline, action sequences, and performances. With anticipation building among Telugu audiences, OG is expected to be a major release, combining crime, action, and drama while marking Pawan Kalyan's return to a leading role.