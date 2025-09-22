OG Trailer Out Now: Glimpse Of Pawan Kalyan's Action-Crime Film ‘They Call Him OG' Finally Released

OG Trailer Released: The pre-release event for They Call Him OG took place on Sunday night (September 21, 2025) at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan made a striking entry on stage dressed in black, reminiscent of his on-screen persona, and carried a long sword that perfectly matched the film's crime-action theme. The 'OG Concert' served not only as a promotional platform but also as an opportunity for fans to connect with the cast and crew.

During the event, the much-awaited trailer was screened exclusively for fans, with select highlights streamed live on DVV Entertainment's official YouTube channel.

While the trailer was not immediately released online, leaving fans who couldn't attend the event disappointed, the wait finally ended when the makers unveiled it digitally on the afternoon of September 22. Watch the trailer here:

Key Details of They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG is directed and written by Sujeeth, who previously helmed the action thriller Saaho. The project is produced by D. V. V. Danayya under DVV Entertainment, with Smt. D. Parvathi presenting. The film marks the Telugu cinema debut of Emraan Hashmi, who stars alongside Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in key roles. Supporting performances come from Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj.

Cinematography duties are handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, while editing is done by Naveen Nooli. The musical score is composed by Thaman S, with production design by A. S. Prakash. Costume design is managed by Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh, while action sequences involve a team of stunt coordinators including A Vijay, Peter Hein, and Dhilip Subbarayan.

The trailer showcases elements of action, crime, and high-stakes drama, giving audiences an overview of the storyline and key characters. They Call Him OG is scheduled for theatrical release on September 25, 2025, making the trailer launch one of the final promotional activities ahead of the film's debut.

For those who missed the pre-release event, the trailer is available online through DVV Entertainment's official YouTube channel, offering a more detailed look at the film's narrative, performances, and action sequences.