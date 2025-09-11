OG Trailer Release Date: Pawan Kalyan's Movie Set For Major Update Soon, Buzz Around Makers' Big Plan

OG Trailer Release Date: The upcoming Telugu film OG is steadily moving closer to its theatrical debut, and the next stage of its promotions may soon be underway. According to a report from Telugu News18, the team has prepared the official trailer, with industry chatter indicating that it could be released on September 15. However, the production house has not yet issued a formal confirmation.

Directed and written by Sujeeth, OG is being produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner. The project, first announced in late 2022, began filming in April 2023, with major schedules shot in Mumbai and later in Hyderabad. Billed as an action crime drama, the film has drawn attention not only for featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role but also for marking Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's Telugu cinema debut. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays the female lead, while Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj are also part of the ensemble cast.

Promotional Glimpses, Music Releases, and Technical Crew Details

The makers have gradually built anticipation with timed promotional drops. The glimpse titled Hungry Cheetah was released on September 3, 2023, giving audiences the first look at the film's tone. On the musical front, composer Thaman S has already unveiled two singles, Firestorm on August 2, 2025, followed by Suvvi Suvvi on August 27, 2025. Another glimpse, HBD OG - LOVE OMI, was released on September 2, 2025, aligning with the actor's birthday celebrations.

Behind the scenes, the film's technical team includes cinematographers Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa, editor Naveen Nooli, and production designer A. S. Prakash. The action sequences are being choreographed by a large team of stunt directors, including Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Stunt Silva, among others, suggesting that the film will lean heavily on stylized combat and set pieces.

OG is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 25, 2025. With the trailer now reportedly ready for launch, the promotional campaign is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as the film enters its final stretch before hitting cinemas.