OG Trailer Release Date And Time Announced: Pawan Kalyan’s Action Crime Drama Nears Key Reveal

OG Trailer Release Details: The makers of OG, the much-talked-about Telugu action crime drama, have officially revealed when the film's trailer will be out. The announcement comes as anticipation around the project continues to build, particularly with its lead star, Pawan Kalyan, headlining the film.

Directed and written by Sujeeth, OG is being bankrolled by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner. The film features Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, alongside Priyanka Mohan in a pivotal role. The supporting cast includes Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and veteran actor Prakash Raj.

The trailer release update was accompanied by a new poster featuring Pawan Kalyan in black attire, wearing dark shades and holding revolvers in both hands, a hint at the film's gritty, action-driven tone. The makers confirmed that the OG trailer will be unveiled on September 21 at 10:08 a.m. Sharing the news online, DVV Entertainment captioned the post with the phrase "Death quota... confirm anta!!" while announcing the release details.

Filming, Plot, and Key Crew Details of OG

Principal photography for OG reportedly began in April 2023, with the first schedule held in Mumbai. The film has been in production across multiple locations since then. The project had originally been announced in December 2022, marking one of the most ambitious undertakings in recent Telugu cinema.

The story of OG reportedly follows Ojas Gambheera, a gangster who resurfaces in Mumbai after vanishing for ten years. His return sets the stage for a violent confrontation with a rival underworld figure, Omi Bhau. This plotline, coupled with the film's crime-laden backdrop, has raised curiosity among audiences waiting to see how Sujeeth has approached the genre.

On the technical front, the film brings together several well-known names. The music is being composed by Thaman S, while cinematography duties are shared by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa. Editing is handled by Naveen Nooli, with production design by AS Prakash. The action sequences involve a team of noted stunt choreographers, including Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, and Stunt Silva, among others.

OG, also referred to by its tagline, They Call Him OG, is scheduled to release worldwide on September 25, 2025. With the trailer set to drop just days before the film's arrival in theaters, fans are now looking toward the official footage to get their first extended glimpse of the film's tone and scale.