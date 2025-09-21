OG Trailer Release Update: Pawan Kalyan's Action-Packed Crime Drama Creates Buzz Ahead Of Theatrical Debut

OG Trailer Release Update: The excitement surrounding the Telugu action crime film OG continues to build as fans await its official trailer release. Written and directed by Sujeeth and produced under DVV Entertainment by D. V. V. Danayya, OG stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, alongside Emraan Hashmi, making his Telugu debut, and Priyanka Mohan. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on 25 September 2025, and pre-release anticipation is at its peak.

Earlier announcements from the makers indicated that the trailer would drop on 21 September 2025 at 10:08 AM. However, in a recent social media update, the team clarified that the trailer will now premiere during the OG Concert event scheduled for later today at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Hyderabad, starting at 5:00 PM. The makers highlighted the scale of the event, anticipating an atmosphere with over 40,000 fans chanting "OG OG OG," pointing to a massive pre-release celebration.

OG's High-Profile Cast and Crew Build Anticipation Ahead of Release

The film's narrative has been kept largely under wraps, but the combination of a high-profile cast and a reputed crew has kept the audience engaged. In addition to Pawan Kalyan, the film features Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. Thaman S has composed the music, while cinematography is handled jointly by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa. Editing is done by Naveen Nooli, with AS Prakash serving as production designer.

Action sequences have been orchestrated by a large team of stunt coordinators, including A. Vijay, Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kevin Kumar, Stunt Silva, and several others, indicating that the film promises high-octane action sequences. Costume designers Darshan Jalan and Neelanchal Kumar Ghosh, along with sound design by Sync Cinema and VFX supervision by Raghav Tammareddy, contribute to the technical depth of the production.

The pre-release concert and trailer are expected to generate significant buzz ahead of the theatrical release. Fans are particularly excited to see Emraan Hashmi in a Telugu film for the first time and to catch glimpses of the action-packed sequences hinted at in teasers and promotional material.

With the trailer set to release today at the OG Concert, all eyes are on Hyderabad, where the large-scale fan event is expected to set the tone for OG's pre-release momentum. As the countdown to 25 September 2025 continues, the film's trailer is likely to provide further insight into the story, characters, and the high-stakes world the film promises to depict.