OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Film Ranks Seventh Globally With Over $26 Million

OG Box Office Day 4 Pawan Kalyan Film Ranks 7th Globally

OG Worldwide Box Office Collection: They Call Him OG, the Telugu-language action crime film starring Pawan Kalyan, has ended its first extended weekend with a strong presence in international markets. According to global box office tracker Comscore, the film secured the seventh position worldwide as of now, collecting an estimated $26.79 million (around ₹237.50 crore) across its first four days of release. The film is now in its fifth day of theatrical run as Monday business begins.

Released on September 25, the film opened with midweek preview shows before its full-scale launch on Thursday. This strategy helped generate significant early momentum, with the film earning an impressive worldwide total over its first weekend. The Telugu version accounted for the majority of the revenue, with smaller but notable contributions from Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada screenings.

The weekend's top six global titles, as per Comscore, included One Battle After Another, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - Infinity Castle, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, 731, and Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc, leaving They Call Him OG as the highest-ranking Indian release on the chart.

OG Starts Weekday Run With Eyes on Box Office Performance

They Call Him OG follows the story of Ojas Gambheera, a once-feared gangster who resurfaces in Bombay after a decade-long absence to settle old scores with his rival Omi Bhau. Pawan Kalyan plays the lead role, while Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the antagonist. Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj complete the ensemble cast.

The film is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner. Music is composed by Thaman S, with cinematography handled by Ravi K. Chandran and Manoj Paramahamsa. Editing is by Naveen Nooli.

As the film enters its first Monday, industry observers are watching closely to see how weekday earnings will shape its long-term box office trajectory, particularly after an opening weekend that placed it among the world's top performers.

