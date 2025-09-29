OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan's Film Crosses Rs 138 Cr In India. What About Overseas?

OG Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: There's no doubt that Pawan Kalyan is an actor who has immense box office pull. Even when his films have been below standard, they have performed well in terms of numbers. At a time when many movies have struggled to impress the audience, Pawan Kalyan's new release, They Call Him OG, has been making waves in the cinema halls.

They Call Him OG showcased Pawan Kalyan in a different avatar, earning applause from the audience. While the critics have given mixed reviews, the ardent fans of the 'Power Star' are loving his power-packed performance.

THEY CALL HIM OG BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (INDIA AND WORLDWIDE) DAY 3

According to Sacnilk, They Call Him OG earned a Net Collection of ₹121.70 Cr in the first three days, while its Worldwide Collection stood at ₹200.85 Cr. The Overseas Collection for the first three days stands at ₹ 55.00 Cr.

India's Gross Collection for the first three days is ₹145.85 Cr, as per Sacnilk's official website.

THEY CALL HIM OG BOX OFFICE COLLECTION INDIA DAY 4: WHAT ABOUT OVERSEAS?

As per Sacnilk's early estimates, They Call Him OG earned around Rs 18.50 Cr India net on its fourth day for all languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

The website stated that the film crossed Rs 138 crore mark in India till the time of reporting.

Wondering how much the film earned in international markets?

Jaseel Muhammed tweeted, "#TheyCallHimOG #OG Heading Towards $6.6M -₹59crores Opening Weekend Internationally. Successful Run All Traditional Markets, Boxoffice Return Did Well For Buyers (sic)."

They Call Him OG marked the debut of Emraan Hashmi in Telugu cinema. The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sriya Reddy, and Subhalekha Sudhakar in pivotal roles.

